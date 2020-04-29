Christmas in St. Louis

Another tune written and performed by local musician Randy Mayfield, this made its debut in 1992 and was featured on KMOV (Channel 4). The video shows scenes from shoppers at Union Station (now undergoing a reincarnation as an aquarium) and the lyrics mention “ice down on the river” and the “Landing dressed in bows.” It’s an admittedly sweet tune, though the video makes you wonder when 1992 started looking so dated. That’s OK, because you don’t have to watch - your eyes will be closed as you croon along, holding a mug of spiked nog.

