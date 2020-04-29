You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Christmas in St. Louis
0 comments

Christmas in St. Louis

Another tune written and performed by local musician Randy Mayfield, this made its debut in 1992 and was featured on KMOV (Channel 4). The video shows scenes from shoppers at Union Station (now undergoing a reincarnation as an aquarium) and the lyrics mention “ice down on the river” and the “Landing dressed in bows.” It’s an admittedly sweet tune, though the video makes you wonder when 1992 started looking so dated. That’s OK, because you don’t have to watch - your eyes will be closed as you croon along, holding a mug of spiked nog.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports