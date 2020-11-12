 Skip to main content
Christmas Open House and Holiday Parade
When 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 21 • Where Kimmswick • How much Free • More info 636-464-6464; gokimmswick.com/christmas-open-house-parade

Kimmswick will be decked for the holidays, carolers will stroll the luminary-lighted streets and shopkeepers will serve refreshments. Santa arrives to visit with children at the parade at 11 a.m. Then at 4:45 p.m., he’ll light the visitor center Christmas tree. Complimentary horse-drawn trolley rides are available from 2 to 8 p.m.

