The “Grandpa Gang” has hung more than 4 million lights at Rock Springs Park for its annual display. Drive through and check out hundreds of scenes that include cascading waterfalls and lighted trees. A walk-through event (without cars) will be Dec. 2, and Santa will meet children through Christmas Eve at the Enchanted Forest.
When 6-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 5-9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29-Dec. 29 • Where Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Avenue, Alton • How much Suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, $1 per person for parties of 10 or more • More info 1-800-258-6645; visitalton.com