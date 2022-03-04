 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christopher Stark

When 7:30 p.m. March 8-9 • Where Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Boulevard • How much $23 (March 8 is sold out); proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s “Live at the Pulitzer” series features another program of challenging and innovative works. This one spotlights Christopher Stark’s violin, electronics and video work “2nd Nature,” plus two string quartets by Yotam Haber: “break_break_break” and “From the Book,” plus two strings-and-electronics pieces: L.J. White’s “Fly, Into the Light …” and Carolina Heredia’s “Añoranzas.” By Daniel Durchholz

