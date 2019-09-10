This article was first published on May 29, 2012.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO. - A fight over the future of a 200-year old house in Missouri's oldest city is pitting one of its leading churches against its most accomplished preservationist.
The Antoine O'Neille House, a 1½-story structure built around 1810, is believed to have been the home of one of Missouri's first silversmiths.
The preservationist, Tim Conley, is convinced First Presbyterian Church wants the home to fall apart so it can use the site for a parking lot. The church insists that's not the case and is asking for patience and time to restore the house.
"As Presbyterians like to say, 'We do things decently and in order,'" said the Rev. Paul Kabo, the church's pastor. "Sometimes that takes time."
But Conley has been so strident - "They're lying," he says flatly of church leaders - that he has ruffled feathers in this town, a former French colonial outpost about 60 miles south of St. Louis.
Hanging in the balance potentially is a push by some city leaders to have the National Park Service take over some historic properties. Losing the O'Neille House, they fear, will doom the fate of the hoped-for park site.
The house was built when the area's French-speaking residents were adjusting to their new status as Americans. It has been unoccupied at least since the early 1980s, when a fire tore through part of the building.
The house is part of a multiproperty listing on the National Register of Historic Places and is considered architecturally significant because it represents a mix of traditional French colonial design with Anglo-American building techniques.
Perhaps more important is the house's location in the heart of Ste. Genevieve's historic district. It is across the street from the city's main, French-colonial attraction, the Bolduc House Museum. And it is in the center of a tight cluster of other important buildings, including Conley's Jean Baptiste Vallé House, a former seat of colonial government that dates to 1794.
Ed Luttrell, a member of the city's preservation commission, said the current debate goes beyond the O'Neille House.
"There are more important buildings in town that are in bad shape. But how are we going to get them fixed if we don't take this seriously?" Luttrell said. "We have to care, and we need to look like we care, especially in the eyes of the National Park Service."
CITY OFFICIALS CRITICIZED
Conley has built a reputation for restoring grand Missouri homes, and he has often rubbed people the wrong way in the process. In the case of the O'Neille House, he accuses First Presbyterian of "demolition by neglect" - ignoring the building to the point that it's in danger of falling down. The church bought the property in 2006.
He also accuses city officials - including those charged with safeguarding Ste. Genevieve's historic character - of looking the other way.
Months of lobbying by Conley appeared to pay off last week, as some members of the Preservation and Landmark Commission urged the church to move quickly to stabilize the empty house and to follow up by restoring it or selling it.
A 2010 structural report commissioned by the church said the O'Neille House had suffered from extensive termite damage. The report cited a history of "very poor repair and maintenance" and said the house "does not appear to be completely structurally sound."
A recent report by an architect with the National Park Service called the building "a safety hazard for those willing to enter" but said it is unlikely to collapse "anytime soon."
The church's plans for the house could become clearer after a congregation meeting next month, said Becky Millinger, chairwoman of a church task force that's studying what can be done with the building.
Until then, she said, the church can't publicly discuss several plans under consideration. But ripping down the building is not an option, she said.
The preservation commission's new call for First Presbyterian to get working on the house is the first real pressure the city has applied since the church bought the property.
"We need to move quickly," Frank Myers, the commission chairman, told Kabo, the church's pastor, at a meeting last week.
Conley blames years of inaction on conflicts of interest. Several current and former preservation commissioners have served in church leadership positions, as have a former city official who supervised code enforcement and the former directors of two of the town's historic-house museums.
Kabo, who has been at the church for two years, has asked for patience. Developing a plan to save the building takes time, he says, as does securing the blessing of the Presbytery of Giddings-Lovejoy, which sometimes must approve expensive projects by Presbyterian churches in the St. Louis area.
The church is stalling, Conley insists, because it really wants a parking lot. He contends that before the church bought the house, when Conley served on the city's preservation commission, a church representative informally asked commissioners whether they would allow the church one day to demolish the house and build a parking lot. Conley said the members said no, but the church bought the house anyway.
The exchange was not recorded in any meeting minutes, and the church has said it never happened.
Conley is among the Ste. Genevieve preservationists pushing for a takeover of some of the city's historic properties now being considered by the National Park Service.
After the 1993 flood, the federal government spent $41 million to build a levee meant to save Ste. Genevieve's historic district. The way Conley sees it, the federal government won't invest millions more if the city doesn't do its part to save the O'Neille House.
"I firmly believe that if we lose that house, we won't be seeing any more grants or investment from the federal government," he said.
RUFFLING FEATHERS
Conley has been saving old buildings since the late 1960s, when he helped pioneer the restoration of Lafayette Square in St. Louis.
In 1994, the Ladue-born Conley moved to Ste. Genevieve to buy the crumbling Louisiana Academy, which was built in 1808 and was the first school established by the federal government west of the Mississippi River. He spent about $500,000 converting it into a stately mansion. When work wrapped up, Conley moved to Louisiana, Mo., to lead that historic northeast Missouri town's preservation association.
Because Conley tends not to keep quiet on restoration matters, he has made his share of enemies. Over the years, he has publicly accused other preservationists of lying about the age of their houses, doing shoddy rehab work or trying to defraud grant and tax credit programs.
Conley's latest accusation has again rubbed many in town the wrong way. A harshly worded commentary he wrote in the Ste. Genevieve Herald didn't help. He accused some of the town's leading citizens of a "preservation crime."
"He lost a lot of credibility here after that, if he had any to lose," said Pat Parker, who served on the church's board of elders when it bought the O'Neille House.
Parker acknowledges that some in the congregation probably would like to see the house razed to make room for parking. But that group is in the minority, she said.
"If God wanted us to have a parking lot, he would strike that house with lightning and burn it down," Parker said. "But we aren't going to do anything to tear it down."
Conley, though, doesn't want to leave the house's future to chance, and he insists that saving buildings such as the O'Neille House is a moral obligation.
"If we lose one historic house every 10 or 15 years," he said, "what are we going to have left?"