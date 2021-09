When Oct. 7-31; performance times vary • Where The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard • How much $10 and up • More info circusflora.org

The Big Top becomes the courtroom in the 35th annual show by Circus Flora, “Trial of the Century.” Circus artists from around the world will come together to tell this story of malfeasance and misconduct and contradictory conclusions. By Valerie Schremp Hahn