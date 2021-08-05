 Skip to main content
Cirque Italia Water Circus
0 comments

Cirque Italia Water Circus

  • 0
Cirque Italia visits St. Louis

Yovany Mendez performs a juggling routine during the Cirque Italia water circus in Richmond Heights on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The water circus features a 35,000-gallon water stage with performers from all over the world. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

When Aug. 12-22, various performance times • Where St. Louis Galleria parking lot (near Macy’s), 1155 Galleria Parkway, Richmond Heights • How much $10-$40 • More info cirqueitalia.com

Follow the adventures of Cirque Italia’s ringmaster Clown Rafinha after he fishes and catches a bottle with a treasure map inside. This animal-free circus, which got its start in 2012, takes patrons on an adventure with aerialists, fighting pirates, knife jugglers, a crossbow act and performances on the “wheel of death.” By Valerie Schremp Hahn

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports