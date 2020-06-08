City Museum: June 17

The City Museum is reopening on June 17, after being closed due to the coronavirus. Some things will be different, though, at least at first.
Visitors over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks (if needed, they will be sold at the museum); those who cannot wear a mask will be permitted to wear face shields. Hand sanitizer will be available for free throughout the building.
The rooftop attractions will not be open yet, and neither will certain other exhibits and galleries. Others will operate on a limited schedule.
The entire museum will be cleaned before, during and after each session. The Clean Team will be dressed in uniforms the museum promises will be "blindingly obvious."
For the time being, the museum will be open for the three-hour sessions every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the limited space, advance tickets are strongly recommended. Reservations may be made for June 17 through June 28 at citymuseum.com.
— Daniel Neman
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!