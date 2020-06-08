City Museum: June 17
0 comments

City Museum: June 17

  • 0
City Museum sold to Oklahoma-based theme park company

Ezra Silverman,11, of University City, explores Monstrosity, the outdoor playground on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at the City Museum. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

The City Museum is reopening on June 17, after being closed due to the coronavirus. Some things will be different, though, at least at first.

 Only 400 guests will be allowed in the building at a time, in each of two three-hour sessions (when visitors buy tickets, they will have to specify which three-hour session they want to attend). Social distancing will be supervised anywhere there is a line, and climbing attractions will be one-way.

Visitors over the age of 9 will be required to wear masks (if needed, they will be sold at the museum); those who cannot wear a mask will be permitted to wear face shields. Hand sanitizer will be available for free throughout the building.

The rooftop attractions will not be open yet, and neither will certain other exhibits and galleries. Others will operate on a limited schedule.

The entire museum will be cleaned before, during and after each session. The Clean Team will be dressed in uniforms the museum promises will be "blindingly obvious."

For the time being, the museum will be open for the three-hour sessions every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because of the limited space, advance tickets are strongly recommended. Reservations may be made for June 17 through June 28 at citymuseum.com.

— Daniel Neman 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports