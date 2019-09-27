City Museum wheels • various sizes

What could possibly divert attention from a yellow school bus perched at the edge of City Museum's roof? A 1940s Big Eli Ferris wheel, which workers hoisted to the roof piece by piece in 2008. The wheel came from a traveling carnival and sat on the museum parking lot for a few years.
The wheel itself is 40 feet tall, and it sits on top of a 13-story building. A person at the top of the wheel sits 197 feet, 8 inches off the ground. But the ground level makes it sit higher than the nearby St. Louis Wheel.
This summer, City Museum’s new owner, Premier Parks, installed LED lighting on the wheel, replacing its old lights. The 21,000 or so lights can be programmed to show millions of color combinations.
“We have to pick up our side,” says museum director Rick Erwin, referring to the new wheel at Union Station. “To show our commitment to downtown and what’s going on, we’re doing some lighting and cleaning up to make it a better downtown.”
Erwin points out that, in storage, City Museum has a Ferris wheel for children that seats eight people. It's 13 feet, 4 inches tall. At one point museum officials had talked to a structural engineer to find a way to let the wheel hang halfway out the building. “Do you know how much that would freak out parents?” Erwin says gleefully.
A train layout on the museum's third floor includes a miniature version of the City Museum building, complete with a rooftop wheel. That one is 6 inches tall, giving the plastic baby sitting in the top car a fantastic view.