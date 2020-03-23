City Museum staffers are using their quiet time to produce Facebook Live videos featuring art projects and classes, stories, science projects and maybe some guided virtual tours. (There are at least 30 slides; can they hold onto their cameras?) Follow the hashtag #CMOnAir, and look for the schedule at citymuseum.org/city-museum-live.

Meanwhile, browse a timeline to learn when crews added a Ferris wheel to the roof, filled the giant ball pit and when Circus Harmony moved in. Speaking of Circus Harmony, check out the documentary about Circus Harmony alum Sidney "Iking" Bateman and his journey to Cirque du Soleil.

More info citymuseum.org