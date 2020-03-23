You are the owner of this article.
City Museum
Ferris wheel on City Museum roof debuts lights

The Ferris wheel at the City Museum has sat on its roof since 2008, but this summer they affixed LED lights to it. The lights made their debut at the August adults-only City Nights rooftop parties. Photos courtesy of City Museum.

City Museum staffers are using their quiet time to produce Facebook Live videos featuring art projects and classes, stories, science projects and maybe some guided virtual tours. (There are at least 30 slides; can they hold onto their cameras?) Follow the hashtag #CMOnAir, and look for the schedule at citymuseum.org/city-museum-live

Meanwhile, browse a timeline to learn when crews added a Ferris wheel to the roof, filled the giant ball pit and when Circus Harmony moved in. Speaking of Circus Harmony, check out the documentary about Circus Harmony alum Sidney "Iking" Bateman and his journey to Cirque du Soleil.

More info citymuseum.org

