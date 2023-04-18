There’s a serious public health issue in St. Louis that carries legal and moral ramifications. But public awareness of it is minimal. I, too, was unaware of its legal status until after the fact. I was on a date. We had sex, and the other person removed the condom without my consent. When I realized what had happened, I was shocked, but my experience is not uncommon.

According to a news article by Eric Glasser from 2017, the practice of non-consensual condom removal, also known as stealthing, is on the rise in the United States. Perhaps this is because many people do not realize that stealthing is a form of assault. It is assault because it has the core features of this type of harm.

First, it is a form of nonconsensual sexual contact. The victim consented to contact with a condom, not to contact with the skin of a penis or exchange of seminal fluid. Second, the victim consented to the risks that come with sex with a condom, not to the risks that come from unprotected sex, including a much-higher chance of unplanned pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, and chronic illness. Third, stealthing victims experience significant emotional, physical, and financial costs.

Perpetrators send the message that their victim is an object, not a person worthy of respect. Stealthing victims can contract sexually transmitted infections and must undergo repeated testing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a rapid antibody test can take 18 to 90 days after exposure to detect HIV, and if the result is negative, retesting is recommended after another 18 to 90 days.

A stealthing victim may also need to undergo a pregnancy test and, if it is positive, must either seek an abortion or give birth to an unwanted child. Many of these services are not fully covered by insurance, so victims may have to pay out of pocket.

Some people would argue that stealthing is an accident or a misunderstanding. But this is belied by the data on stealthing perpetrators. Research from the Journal of Health Psychology shows that stealthing perpetrators are more likely to exhibit misogynistic attitudes, greater hostility toward women, and a history of more severe sexual aggression compared to other men. Stealthing is not a simple mistake. It is motivated by misogyny, hostility, and entitlement.

Stealthing perpetrators are likely to reoffend because they do not see their actions as harmful.

Nonconsensual condom removal is of special concern for Missourians, especially in St. Louis. According to the CDC, primary and secondary syphilis are on the rise in the state. From 2016 to 2022, the rate of primary and secondary syphilis rose by 50% across the U.S., but by 105% in Missouri – more than twice the national rate. St. Louis is a hotspot of sexually transmitted infections, with rates of gonorrhea and syphilis exceeding both the national and the state average. Infection rates continue to soar even though the CDC invested over $5.7 million in prevention and control in Missouri in 2021. Notably, neither the CDC nor the St. Louis government website mentions stealthing as a possible cause of rising infection rates, even though stealthing is on the rise as well. In fact, neither website mentions assault in general, although there were 265 reported rapes in St. Louis in 2019.

Unfortunately, stealthing victims may not know that nonconsensual condom removal is a crime. California is the only state to have designated stealthing a crime of sexual battery. This may lead people to believe that stealthing is legal in other states. But this is not the case. In Missouri, stealthing can be prosecuted as a crime of misdemeanor assault because it inflicts physical harm or unwanted physical contact, or the threat it, on the victim. It is a crime of assault.

Understanding the illegality of stealthing is essential to appreciating both the impact on victims and the risk of litigation for perpetrators. If more people were aware of stealthing’s criminal status, fewer people would commit this crime.

Pursuing prosecution is a difficult and time-consuming process that not everyone will choose. Moreover, due to racial and class inequalities in Missouri, some people do not have the security, trust or privilege to comfortably report a crime. Awareness and deterrence are therefore of the utmost importance.

Having said this, because stealthing is a crime of assault, stealthing victims have access to advocacy, counseling and healthcare services. There are many avenues for justice and healing. But if stealthing is not recognized as a harmful violation of a person’s autonomy and dignity, victims will not receive the recognition, support and resources that they need and deserve.

Mich Ciurria teaches bioethics at Washington University and the University of Missouri St. Louis.