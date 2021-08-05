Claire Luchette: ‘Agatha of Little Neon’

Author Claire Luchette has received good reviews for her first novel, “Agatha of Little Neon,” about four nuns whose parish goes broke. They are sent to run a challenging halfway house, and one sister, the titular Agatha, gay but chaste, teaches at a girls high school. Publishers Weekly says the novel’s “tender and nuanced descriptions of longing and chastity” create a “lovely story of how cross-cultural exchange can foster hope.” Luchette will discuss the book with Grace Perry, author of “The 2000s Made Me Gay.” By Jane Henderson