Claire Luchette: ‘Agatha of Little Neon’
When 7 p.m. Aug. 11 • Where facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Author Claire Luchette has received good reviews for her first novel, “Agatha of Little Neon,” about four nuns whose parish goes broke. They are sent to run a challenging halfway house, and one sister, the titular Agatha, gay but chaste, teaches at a girls high school. Publishers Weekly says the novel’s “tender and nuanced descriptions of longing and chastity” create a “lovely story of how cross-cultural exchange can foster hope.” Luchette will discuss the book with Grace Perry, author of “The 2000s Made Me Gay.” By Jane Henderson

 

