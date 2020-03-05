Clark and Haley

GH: We’re back at the lake, with lots of majestic, sweeping shots of the sky and glistening water. Haley and Clark sit on the dock, talking about their relationship and plans for France. Clark wants to put a padlock symbolizing their love on the Pont des Arts bridge (a practice that’s banned now) and kiss under the Eiffel Tower (that’s still OK, as far as we know). Clark likes to stay close to home, so his stepping beyond his comfort zone is a good sign, Haley figures.

BO: This is Proposal Talk No. 3.5 (though the word isn’t mentioned). Clark is wearing the same shirt he wore earlier at Chateau Bro, and Haley is wearing the shirt she was wearing at the lake party. I know timelines are manipulated on reality TV, but are they always this obviously out of sequence?

As Clark wipes his nose with his shirt, Haley says, “You’re such a romantic!”

