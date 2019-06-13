Ever the optimist, Clark Griswold always wanted the best for his family, even if it meant hijacking an amusement park, circling past Big Ben (and circling past Big Ben again) or getting the biggest Christmas tree for the living room (“Little full, lotta sap!”). Chevy Chase plays Griswold in the “Vacation” franchise: father of Rusty and Audrey, husband of Ellen and (in 2015 movie) grandfather of three. He’s nostalgic and sappy, not without fault and, like so many real dads everywhere, oblivious that he’s the butt of the joke. And we’re fine with that. If your dad backed the car into Stonehenge, toppling the pieces like dominoes, you’d probably want him to just keep on driving, too. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
