Clarke, Mary Louise

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald J. Clarke, her parents Louise and Adolph Heinisch, and her dear brother, Adolph Heinisch. She was a devoted wife for 65 years, loving mother of Diane (Russ) Wenzel, Laura (Dave) Dorenkamp, Dan Clarke, and Joan (Jim) Pezold. Grandmother of Matt, Amanda (Mike), Sarah, Laura, Ben. Great-Grandmother of Nolan and Claire. Mary Lou was the most patient, gentle and kind-hearted mom. She was strong in her faith and never had an unkind word to or about anyone she met. Her quiet presence will truly be missed. Services: A Funeral Mass for Mary Lou will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO 63137. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Graveside service to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Lou's name to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Bellefontaine Neighbors.