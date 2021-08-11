Clayton to remove neighborhood watch signs

CLAYTON — Mayor Michelle Harris and the Board of Aldermen have decided to remove all neighborhood watch signs on city property, based on a recommendation by the Clayton Community Equity Commission.
Chris Schmiz of the commission, said such signs "can have a chilling effect on perceptions of Clayton as a welcoming community.”
The National Sheriffs’ Association created the National Neighborhood Watch Program in 1972 to assist residents and law enforcement in setting up such groups, and created the signs in use in Clayton today.
Schmiz said her group was recommending removal of the signs from all city property because:
• The signs do not represent any organized neighborhood groups in Clayton.
• There is no evidence the signs improve public safety; resources to maintain these signs would be better used elsewhere.
• The presence of the signs could have a chilling effect on perceptions of Clayton as a welcoming and safe community for all.
• The signs could actually heighten suspicion among residents, encouraging more unwarranted calls to police.
“To impact crime, it would be better, for instance, to remind people to lock their car doors at night,” Schmiz said.
While Harris wondered if subdivision trustees should be contacted before the signs were removed, Alderman Richard Lintz said he felt many residents aren't aware of the signs.
Alderman Becky Patel said “it's important to take down signs that are untrue.”
In other business, Alderman Ira Berkowitz suggested a moratorium on compensation for board members and the mayor.
Each alderman receives $100 for attending each regular or special session of the board; the mayor receives $150 for each session.
Berkowitz said, “Our budget is tight and is not recovering (from the pandemic) as we had hoped.”
City Attorney Kevin O'Keefe said some laws insist that city officials are entitled to compensation, though there would be nothing preventing any officials from voluntarily relinquishing compensation.
Harris said that voluntarily giving up compensation “wouldn't be much of a material savings but would send a message to residents on how serious we are in finding ways to reduce costs and get the city on a more sustainable financial path.”
She said the action should especially be considered after the failure at the polls this month of Proposition A, which would have raised the property tax rate by 18 cents for each $100 of assessed value. If Proposition A had been approved, the total tax rate for residential property would have risen to 87.9 cents from 69.9 cents.
City Manager David Gipson has said the city’s property tax rate dedicated to the general fund has not increased since 1991, while the cost of providing services has risen steadily “to the point that the city’s general fund cannot be counted on to sustain current levels of service without additional revenue.”
Patel countered that a mandatory waiver of compensation could, in the future, discourage some people from running for an elected post, such as a single mother who would have to pay for babysitting costs during city meetings.