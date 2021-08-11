Clayton to remove neighborhood watch signs

While Harris wondered if subdivision trustees should be contacted before the signs were removed, Alderman Richard Lintz said he felt many residents aren't aware of the signs.

Alderman Becky Patel said “it's important to take down signs that are untrue.”

In other business, Alderman Ira Berkowitz suggested a moratorium on compensation for board members and the mayor.

Each alderman receives $100 for attending each regular or special session of the board; the mayor receives $150 for each session.

Berkowitz said, “Our budget is tight and is not recovering (from the pandemic) as we had hoped.”

City Attorney Kevin O'Keefe said some laws insist that city officials are entitled to compensation, though there would be nothing preventing any officials from voluntarily relinquishing compensation.

Harris said that voluntarily giving up compensation “wouldn't be much of a material savings but would send a message to residents on how serious we are in finding ways to reduce costs and get the city on a more sustainable financial path.”