Mike Truax, president of the 1904 World’s Fair Society and co-author of “St. Louis: 1904 World’s Fair,” said it wouldn’t be fair to note mostly controversial aspects of the fair without mentioning many of the lesser-known achievements, as well. For example, St. Louis developed a technique to clean its water supply weeks before the fair opened. Wireless telegraphy was introduced, the Liberty Bell traveled west of the Mississippi River for the first time and the first successful controlled dirigible flight was accomplished there.
Even among the tragedies at the Incubators Exhibit, there’s a story of connection. A St. Louis policeman brought an abandoned 2-pound-11-ounce baby to the exhibit on July 1, 1904. She lived in the incubator for nearly two months. The policeman who rescued her brought his wife to the fair many times to visit the baby. They marveled at her progress.
On Dec. 1, 1904, they took her home as their adopted daughter.
She was named Frances after the president of the fair.