Clements, Kenneth R.

91, passed October 6, 2022. Beloved father of Gary (Dana) Clements, Judy (Bob) Skelton and Cheryl (Terrence) Stewart; dear grandfather of Rob (Kelly) Skelton, Lindsey Skelton, Holly (Jordan) Dow, Julian Buckley Jr., Darion Stewart and Destiny Stewart; dear great-grandfather of Reese, Vera Valerie, Julia and Liam; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and cousin. Ken proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Combat Infantry Medal. He retired as a truck driver of 44 years. Ken devoted over 50 years of his life to the teachings of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of Overland Occidental Lodge #623. Ken was a stranger to few and a friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, October 14, 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Hopewell Masonic Lodge #239, P.O. Box 226, Lesterville, MO 63654.