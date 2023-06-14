Clifford excelled within a highly technical Air Force training program. He was even sent to Yale University to train for the engineering and operation of the newest, largest and most sophisticated aircraft of the war: the B-29 bomber. In November 1944, he and his crew deployed to Saipan in the Central Pacific. There, they served in the 20th Air Force Mariana’s bombing campaign against the Japan. When he turned 75 years old, he joined the Euro Motorcycle Club. He and several of his buddies traveled to all 48 contiguous states, all while avoiding speeding tickets.