Clifford excelled within a highly technical Air Force training program. He was even sent to Yale University to train for the engineering and operation of the newest, largest and most sophisticated aircraft of the war: the B-29 bomber. In November 1944, he and his crew deployed to Saipan in the Central Pacific. There, they served in the 20th Air Force Mariana’s bombing campaign against the Japan. When he turned 75 years old, he joined the Euro Motorcycle Club. He and several of his buddies traveled to all 48 contiguous states, all while avoiding speeding tickets.
Clifford Burkhalter Smith, U.S. Air Force
Related to this story
Most Popular
Plans for luxury hotels, helicopter rides, and a golf course in Augusta are on hold, dead or delayed, according to a Hoffmann Family of Compan…
“Keep showing up and expecting it to be different and it keeps not being different," says starter Adam Wainwright after Reds run off with 4-3 win.
Editorial: Republicans around the country are spinning misleading accounts of what’s going on. With the echoes of Jan. 6, 2021, not that far i…
Victims of a former Kirkwood family law attorney who falsified dozens of court documents confronted the lawyer on Monday and recounted the "ni…
Egyptian authorities have banned swimming near a beach at a Red Sea resort after a shark fatally mauled a Russian citizen in a terrifying inci…