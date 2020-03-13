Clint K.
Clint is a dedicated nurse, son, brother, husband and father. He began his career at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center as an RN. While there he worked as a staff nurse in the Transitional Care Unit and as a Transplant Coordinator. He went on to receive his Masters Degree from Washington University. After completing his Masters Degree he accepted a position at St. Louis University as the Director of St. Louis University's Cancer Center, then later the Director of OSF St. Anthony's Cancer Center is currently a Director at the nation's #1 Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center. He is the President of the Association of Cancer Executives and the Regional Chair for the South with the American Association of Men in Nursing. He strives for excellence in all that he does as evident by his strong drive to help cure Cancer and mentor young nurses.

