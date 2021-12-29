 Skip to main content
Clos de Napa 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, California
Bought • The Wine Merchant, 7817 Forsyth Boulevard, in November for $19.99

Description • The Clos de Napa label is produced for Tri-Vin Imports Inc. by Precision Wine Co. whose proprietor and winemaker is the highly regarded Trevor Sheehan. Although this cabernet is complex and full bodied with ripe, assertive tannins, it’s also very easy to drink. Juicy and fruit driven, this delicious cab tastes of concentrated black cherries, plums and cassis, with notes of chocolate and spice. It ends with a long silky finish. This wine will continue to improve with age and can be cellared for at least five years. Or you can drink it now, but it’s best to decant the wine for about 30 minutes. It would go well with steak, grilled lamb and duck breast.

