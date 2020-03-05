COCA Summer Arts Camps

Campers have the opportunity to learn and experience new things, build their skills and have fun.
524 Trinity Avenue; cocastl.org; 314-725-6222
Fashion Design • Students learn everything from design to construction in this fashion-focused camp. May 26-29. Ages 8-10, $144.
Ice Cream Camp • In this camp, student learn to make their own ice cream as well as basic cooking and kitchen safety skills. May 26-29. Ages 8-10, $152.
COCA Culinary Network • Learn to cook and create your own television episode in this multi-disciplinary camp. June 1-5. Ages 14-18, $305.
Swiftie Songwriters • A camp that combines song-writing, performance and fashion to inspire campers to write and sing their own songs in a final showcase. May 26-29. Ages 8-10, $144.
DC vs. Marvel • Through storytelling, props and costumes kids decide who would be victorious in a battle between superheros. June 8-12. Ages 8-10, $165.
Ballet Studio Junior Intensive • A ballet intensive for students to improve technique and performance. June 29-July 16. Ages 9-14, $700.
Code Ninjas O’Fallon Summer Camp
Fun coding and STEM camps for kids ages 7-14.
2955 Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri; codeninjas.com; 636-851-9634
Roblox Create • Power your imagination by learning the basics of Roblox or continuing with more advanced game concepts. (Requires a Roblox Classic Tier account). June 1-5. Ages 7-14, $185.
Program and Play in Python • Build an awesome game in the Python programming language and share it with the world. June 15-19. Ages 7-14, $185.
College For Kids: St. Louis Community College-Meramec
College for Kids delivers opportunities to explore areas of interest that students may not experience in school. Computer animation, cartooning, video game creation, action science and Lego robotics are just a few of the classes scheduled for this summer.
11333 Big Bend Road; stlcc.edu; 314-984-7777
Battle of the Bots! Advanced LEGO Robotics • Enter the battle for grand champion of all bots. Aug. 3-7. Ages 9-14, $79.
Creating Heroes and Heroines • Create your own amazing character, whether they save the world or help a friend, and write a heroic journey around them. Aug. 3-7. Ages 6-9, $79.
Community School — Community Camps
Community School buzzes during the summer months with camps for students K-6.
900 Lay Road; communityschool.com/camp; 314-991-0005
Mini camp — Advanced Acting • Take your acting skills to the next level as you practice improv and scene work designed for an older actor. Learn how to break a scene down, nail a comedic moment and perform a long monologue. June 1-5. Ages 10-13, $195.
Play camp (full day) • Children ages 3, 4 and 5 will build, splash, play, create and dance their way through three one-week sessions of Summer Play Camp. June 1-5. Ages 3-5, $380.
Consuming Kinetics Dance Company
A fun, diverse, immersive arts learning experience.
465 North Taylor Avenue; ckdc.org/kidsdanceandartcamp; 314-564-1477
Cultural Dance Week • Learn how to dance in styles from around the world. July 13-17. Ages 6-13, $300.
Hip Hop Week • Learn how to dance in hip-hop styles. Ages 6-13, $300.
Cor Jesu Academy Enrichment and Sports Camps
Cor Jesu’s Enrichment and Sports Camps for grade school girls offer summer fun for a variety of interests.
10230 Gravois Road; corjesu.org/camps; 314-842-1546
Basketball Camp • Girls in grades 5-8 learn to improve individual ball-handling, shooting, rebounding and defensive skills. June 1-5. Ages 10-14, $100.
Behind the Scenes of Media • Campers in grades 6-8 will learn about the elements of broadcast journalism and digital media. June 8-12. Ages 11-14, $100.
Craft Alliance Summer Art Camps
Craft Alliance’s Delmar Loop location offers 11 one-week camps from May 28 to Aug. 9. In conjunction with summer camps, Craft Alliance also offers a Teen Intern program. Teens can apply to assist summer camp faculty — all professional artists — in the studio of their interest.
6640 Delmar Boulevard; craftalliance.org; 314-725-1177, ext. 325
Drawing 101 • Learn to work with a variety of drawing materials to create a wide range of artworks and projects. June 8-12. Ages 7-9, $165.
Fiber Fun • Explore Fibers through methods including hand sewing, tie-dye and fabric printing. June 15-19. Ages 7-9, $165.
DaySpring Arts & Education
STEAM & Arts camps for ages 3-18.
2500 Metro Boulevard, Maryland Heights; dayspringarts.org/summer-workshops; 314-291-8878
Musical Theater Intensive • "Godspell:" Musical theater performance intensive. June 25-26. Ages 8-13, $425.
Steam Camp Week 3 • Animated classics. July 6-10. Ages 5-12, $250.
