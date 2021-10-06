Cod Chinois (Cod With Chinese Vegetables)

Yield: 2 servings
¾ pound cod fillets
1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup sliced scallions
2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons dry sherry or broth
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 2 12-inch squares of foil. Divide the cod into 2 portions and place 1 portion on each square. Place half the mushrooms, carrots, scallions and ginger on each fillet.
2. Mix the soy sauce, sherry, garlic, sugar and sesame oil together. Drizzle over the fish and vegetables. Fold foil in half and seal the edges to make a closed packet. Place them on a baking sheet and bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven, open packets and spoon contents including the sauce over cooked noodles.
Per serving: 327 calories; 8g fat; 72mg cholesterol; 35g protein; 23g carbohydrates; 4g fiber; 910mg sodium