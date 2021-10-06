Cod Chinois (Cod With Chinese Vegetables)

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 2 12-inch squares of foil. Divide the cod into 2 portions and place 1 portion on each square. Place half the mushrooms, carrots, scallions and ginger on each fillet.

2. Mix the soy sauce, sherry, garlic, sugar and sesame oil together. Drizzle over the fish and vegetables. Fold foil in half and seal the edges to make a closed packet. Place them on a baking sheet and bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven, open packets and spoon contents including the sauce over cooked noodles.