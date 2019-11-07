When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $25-$200 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Cody Jinks has had plenty of music for his fans to mull over of late. In the last month, Jinks has released two albums — “The Wanting” and “After the Fire,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s country albums chart, a first for him. It also took the top spot on Billboard’s Americana/folk albums chart. It’s unusual for artists to release albums this close together, but they can do what they want when it’s their own label; his is Late August Records. Jinks is back in the studio in December, so expect even more new music. By Kevin C. Johnson