Coffee talk

BO: Grace and Louise meet for coffee outside the Clover and the Bee in Webster Groves. It’s time to get the Gussie situation out on the table, says Grace, who was hurt when Louise kicked her to the curb for her brother and never talked about it with her.

It’s a “we were best friends” relationship conversation, and I’m over all forms of relationship conversations.

GH: Grace brings up the birthday party, where Louise ignored her. Louise says everything happened so fast with Gussie, and she didn’t want to even bother Grace with it if it would only amount to fling.

Louise says she didn’t know what to do — “I’d never even really talked to a boy in my life.”

They both just want to move on and have a good friendship again. If Christi had been present for this, there would’ve been a big hug at the end.

BO: Gussie claims victory. “I’m a good friendship builder.”

Plot thread knotted, we move on.

