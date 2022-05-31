 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colbie Caillat

When 8 p.m. June 26 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $35-$55 • More info ticketmaster.com 

Singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat celebrates the 15th anniversary of her debut album, “Coco.” The album put Caillat on the map with songs such as “Bubbly,” “Realize,” “The Little Things” and “Something Special.” It remains her bestselling album to date.

