Coldplay
Coldplay

Coldplay Performs on NBC's Today Show

Chris Martin from the band Coldplay performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Coldplay’s “Music of the Sphere’s World Tour” begins March 18 in Costa Rica before hitting the U.S. April 23 with a show in Santa Rosa, CA followed by Dallas, TX (May 5), Houston, TX (May 8) and Chicago, IL (May 28). The U.S. stadium dates are especially limited, leading to speculation more dates could be added.

Click here for the full schedule.

