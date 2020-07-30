Colette Edson

Age • 42
Home • St. Louis
Occupation • School district administrator in North County
Children • 12th-grader, sixth-grader, third-grader in St. Louis Public Schools
Decision • My third- and sixth-grader will be in the building five days a week at their magnet schools in SLPS (SLPS has since announced it willl start the year online). We feel positive about the district's ability to maintain a safe environment. Doctors are backing this decision. We're not sure what to do about our 17-year-old, who will be a senior. It's hard to justify her going back when she can work independently.
Concerns • My third-grader absolutely rejected virtual learning in the spring. She was a mess and crying every single day. She completely shut down. For her, learning is 100% equivalent with being in a school building. She already has fallen behind in an accelerated school, and she can’t afford to fall further behind. My 11-year-old sort of managed online learning but needed more direction than we were able to give while working full-time. A preteen needs the social environment. It's not the age to be doing self-directed learning. Asking a middle schooler to direct their own learning from home is not developmentally appropriate. I’m putting a lot of trust and faith in the school district leadership, city officials and the city health commission to make the right decisions. I'm trusting them when to make the call when it’s not safe.
