Colette Giezentanner

winner Winner of this year's spelling bee!

Hixson Middle School

Grade: 8

Hero: I do not have a hero; I have people in my life that I look up to, such as my parents, my spelling tutor, my teachers, my friends, etc.

Favorite movie: “Arrival”

Favorite game: Scattergories

Favorite musician/band: My favorite musician is Björk and my favorite band is Cocteau Twins.

Favorite holiday: Halloween because even though I'll have to stop trick-or-treating soon, I still enjoy dressing up and the spooky atmosphere.

Favorite thing about yourself: My willingness to learn new things and my ability to keep an open mind!

Famous person you’d want to be for a week: I would not accept that offer because I feel like it would be disorienting and weird to be anyone but myself.