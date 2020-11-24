COLLECTIVE BARGAINING PART 2

QUESTION: The NHL owners wanting players to agree to the changes to the collective bargaining agreement signed earlier this year seems like an attempt by a minority group of owners to avoid playing at all this year. What is your take?

BENFRED: I would like to hear how NHL owners would respond to a request from the players to renegotiate the collective bargaining agreement the two sides agreed to just four months ago.

The players would get laughed out of the room.

But, of course, that's exactly what the owners are asking for now.

Owners can't say they did not expect the pandemic to change the picture. This CBA extension was initially agreed upon during the extension! The league took a victory lap after it for being a smoothly running machine compared to the disaster that was the MLB's return to pay nightmare.

Here comes the hangover effect it seems.