COLLECTIVE BARGAINING PART 2

QUESTION: The NHL owners wanting players to agree to the changes to the collective bargaining agreement signed earlier this year seems like an attempt by a minority group of owners to avoid playing at all this year. What is your take?
BENFRED: I would like to hear how NHL owners would respond to a request from the players to renegotiate the collective bargaining agreement the two sides agreed to just four months ago.
The players would get laughed out of the room.
But, of course, that's exactly what the owners are asking for now.
Owners can't say they did not expect the pandemic to change the picture. This CBA extension was initially agreed upon during the extension! The league took a victory lap after it for being a smoothly running machine compared to the disaster that was the MLB's return to pay nightmare.
Here comes the hangover effect it seems.
I grow a little bit more concerned about the NHL by the day. The schedules remain missing. That Jan. 1 start date remains tentative and you can imagine how it could be pushed back again and again until the discussion suddenly transforms into one that questions the integrity of the season.
But, in the end, the owners and players both know the same thing. The players are the ones with the shorter career spans. The players are the ones who are punished most by a skipped season. So, the owners can lean on players to give up a little bit more in terms of deferred compensation that will help any liquidity problems for the owners, and the players will eventually agree to some form of that most likely.
I think there will be a season, but the timing of this snag is not ideal, and you are fair to wonder if it means the initial plan for the season's start could change.
