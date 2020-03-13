Colleen H.

Colleen serves as the face of Shriners Hospitals for Children! Throughout her 37 years as a nurse at our hospital, she's maintained life-long relationships with families and often receives visits from former patients who remember her kind smile. Patients also love to see her upon admission because she is the friendly face featured on the new patient brochures.
Colleen is graceful, warm, and welcomes each patient as if they are a family member (and if they are from St. Louis, she usually knows someone in their family).
As a nurse in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit, she is often the last face a patient sees prior to surgery and the first one they see when they wake up. The bond she forms with each child is truly amazing and her calm demeanor puts each of them at ease.