Colleen is a BJC Heart Center BSN nurse who cares for critically ill children who often need heart or lung transplants. She works hard to develop relationships with her young patients, and is gently tender with her youngest infant patients. She works hard to communicate well and explain procedures with each parent, and strives to be put them at ease during their often stressful time at the Center. In addition, Colleen helps mentor and proctor student nurses and new orientees, helping them learn the "real world" of nursing once they are out of school, and training them in the BJC system and the complicated procedures often required.
Colleen T.
