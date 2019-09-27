Colossus • 180 feet

The aptly named Colossus Ferris wheel at Six Flags St. Louis debuted at the 1984 World’s Fair in New Orleans and opened here for the theme park’s 1986 season. It’s 180 feet tall and has 40 gondolas. The spokesman for the park at the time, Mike Palladin, said then that the giant wheel fit the park’s strategic plan.
“In the past few years, we’ve moved away from thrill rides. In the ‘70s, thrill rides were everywhere — they were what everybody wanted,” he told the Post-Dispatch. “But the population is aging.”
At the time, the ride was the second-largest wheel in the country.
At night, Colossus is easily visible from nearby Interstate 44, as its nearly 2,200 lights flash in various patterns.