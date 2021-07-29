Columbia, Missouri

More info • visitcolumbiamo.com

About halfway between St. Louis and Kansas City, Columbia is the quintessential college town. And at the second veer off Interstate 70 and into the city, you can feel the difference. The vibe may not exactly be rural, but it’s definitely more relaxed.

Columbia is perhaps best known as the home of the University of Missouri, but its cultural bona fides don’t end there. Film buffs flock to the town each year to take in the annual True/False Film Festival, which showcases the latest in cutting-edge documentaries.

But because it’s situated near the Missouri River valley, the town also has much to offer to those who appreciate the splendors of nature.

— Calvin Wilson