Perhaps laughter is the best medicine — especially when there's no cold or cough medicine left at your local drugstore. This is why my Netflix binge-watching has focused on stand-up comedy specials. There's low commitment if you don't get into the comic's style, but if you do connect, there usually are multiple shows you can find to watch next. It's like going on a comedy treasure hunt. You can choose from comedy superstars such as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler, or familiar TV faces including John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres and Leslie Jones, or discover someone newer like Hari Kondabolu, Ali Wong, Hannibal Burress or Hasan Minhaj. Remember: Laugh to keep from crying. By Aisha Sultan