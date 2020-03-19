Comedy specials
0 comments

Comedy specials

  • 0
LJCS_Unit_01098_R.jpg

A scene from "Leslie Jones: Time Machine"

Perhaps laughter is the best medicine — especially when there's no cold or cough medicine left at your local drugstore. This is why my Netflix binge-watching has focused on stand-up comedy specials. There's low commitment if you don't get into the comic's style, but if you do connect, there usually are multiple shows you can find to watch next. It's like going on a comedy treasure hunt. You can choose from comedy superstars such as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Adam Sandler, or familiar TV faces including John Mulaney, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres and Leslie Jones, or discover someone newer like Hari Kondabolu, Ali Wong, Hannibal Burress or Hasan Minhaj. Remember: Laugh to keep from crying. By Aisha Sultan

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports