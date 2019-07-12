Comfort Inn

Where we visited: Greenfield, Ind.
Rewards program: Choice Privileges
Cost: $87
More info: Choicehotels.com
We stopped here for a quick overnight stay on the way to Pittsburgh. As a place to sleep, it was perfect (beds were comfy, rooms were cool), but it's a fairly bare bones hotel with tiny hallways leading to smallish rooms. The complimentary breakfast was only so-so, with limited hot-food offerings, but it did have a waffle maker, yogurt, cereal and most other staples. A small pool right off the lobby made the place smell of chlorine as you entered, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. This location was conveniently located right off Interstate 70 and near a Starbucks and Walmart.