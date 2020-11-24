COMING UP FOR KNIZNER?

QUESTION: What happens to Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner if Yadier Molina returns on a two-year deal?
BENFRED: If Molina is back on a two-year deal, the Cardinals would be wise to move Andrew Knizner in a deal that maximizes his value.
Especially with so much minor league uncertainty.
Whether you think Knizner is going to be great or not, nothing is going to be gained -- for him, or his trade value -- by him sitting behind Molina for two more seasons, and I've given up on the idea of Molina welcoming some sort of timeshare or the Cardinals forcing one upon them.
Ivan Herrera could easily become the next catcher in waiting, just like Knizner did when Carson Kelly was traded.
