 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMING UP FOR KNIZNER?
0 comments

COMING UP FOR KNIZNER?

  • 0
Andrew Knizner, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner poses for a portrait during spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: What happens to Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner if Yadier Molina returns on a two-year deal?

BENFRED: If Molina is back on a two-year deal, the Cardinals would be wise to move Andrew Knizner in a deal that maximizes his value.​

Especially with so much minor league uncertainty.

Whether you think Knizner is going to be great or not, nothing is going to be gained -- for him, or his trade value -- by him sitting behind Molina for two more seasons, and I've given up on the idea of Molina welcoming some sort of timeshare or the Cardinals forcing one upon them.

Ivan Herrera could easily become the next catcher in waiting, just like Knizner did when Carson Kelly was traded.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports