The Fabulous Fox
Support the 42 talented local high schools participating in the St. ... Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards! Follow Timberland High School's Instagram takeover and see them perform Little Shop of Horrors this weekend. Learn more ► slhsmta.com
When 8 p.m. Friday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $45-$85 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Gospel music fans, rejoice: Commissioned — long gone from the music scene, as its members parted ways — is back for a reunion tour, complete with Fred Hammond and Marvin Sapp. By Kevin C. Johnson