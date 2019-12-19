Compton Heights Concert Band: Holiday Pops Spectacular

The Compton Heights Concert Band of St. Louis
When 3 p.m. Sunday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$70 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org
The 60-piece Compton Heights Concert Band presents its 21st annual holiday pops concert. The band will be joined by several guest artists: sopranos Gina Galati and Beverly Stewart-Anderson, tenor Hugh Smith, baritone Bob Ellison and the Abbey Road Warriors, a quartet specializing in Beatles tunes. The two-hour concert, led by Edward Dolbashian, will include everything from holiday classics to Broadway to some opera, ending with a sing-along version of the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.” For “Gold Patron” tickets (Grand Tier and Dress Circle box seats, along with a post-concert reception), call the Compton Heights Concert Band office, 314-776-2227. By Sarah Bryan Miller