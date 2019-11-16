For its 21st annual “Holiday Pops Spectacular,” the 60-piece Compton Heights Concert Band will be joined by several guest artists: sopranos Gina Galati and Beverly Stewart-Anderson, tenor Hugh Smith, baritone Bob Ellison and the Abbey Road Warriors, a quartet specializing in Beatles tunes. The two-hour concert, led by Edward Dolbashian, will include everything from holiday classics to Broadway to some opera, ending with a sing-along version of the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.”
When 3 p.m. Dec. 22 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $35-$70 • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org