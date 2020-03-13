Con P.
Constantin has always placed other people’s needs before his own. Right out of high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was deployed to Iraq in 2003. While there he was trained to be a combat aidesman that intrigued his interest in medicine. After his service in the military he became a paramedic serving the St. Louis County and the city for over 10 years. He always wanted to be able to do more for his patients and always knew emergency nursing is what he wanted to do. As a nurse he would go out of his way to make his patients day better. From learning that his four year old patient likes dinosaurs and just to give him comfort went on break and bought two toys at Walgreens to buying a patient dinner when every meal was incorrect that day. To further his knowledge he became a board certified emergency nurse.

