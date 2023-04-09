Confer, Jim Passed away April 6, 2023. Visit. Thur., April 13th, 4pm until 8pm, Serv. Fri., April 14th, 1 pm @ John L. Ziegenhein County Chapel. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery
Confer, Jim
