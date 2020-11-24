CONFIDENCE IN COACH ALBERT?

QUESTION: If the Cardinals' bats lag again in 2021, will the team run out of reasons to keep stating its confidence level in hitting coach Jeff Albert?

BENFRED: The production has to match the team's public confidence in the hitting coach at some point, and if it doesn't, and the team's tone changes, then the team has to answer why all that confidence was there despite a lack of results in the first place.

Another thing: Please no more talk from the Cardinals about all the things Albert is supposed to do besides help the major leaguers hit. If those things are more important to him keeping his job than how the major leaguers hit, then the team should change his job title to minor league hitting coordinator or organizational hitting approach designer, or something not named hitting coach.