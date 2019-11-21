When 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday • Where Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 North Grand Boulevard • How much $10, $5 for students; $30 for festival pass • More info sfstl.com
A project of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, the Confluence New Play Festival will feature readings of two new plays: “And Certain Women” by Shualee Cook (Friday) and “Tidy: A Play About Mass Extinction” by Kristin Idaszak (Saturday). The plays are part of an initiative to create theater focusing on regional culture and concerns. By Calvin Wilson