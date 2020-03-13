Connie P.
0 comments

Connie P.

Connie

Connie is a Neurosurgical Nurse Practitioner at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. She's been my best friend for over 30 years. She's always up before 5 am and home after 7 pm. She is dedicated to patient care and caring medicine. I'm always impressed by Connie's skills and compassion. She once went in to an OR with a new group of Residents who were chatting life in general. Connie interrupted and reminded the surgeons that they were operating on a mother, a daughter, a friend - to remember that her life was in their hands and they needed to put that foremost in their minds no matter how routine the procedure seemed to be. Connie respects all hospital staff and believes that by working together lives are saved, people heal, and when that doesn't happen, those who suffer are supported and comforted if at all possible. It's a team effort, physicians, nurses, staff, families, friends and patients seeking healthy well-being.

