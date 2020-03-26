You are the owner of this article.
Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis
The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis at the corner of Washington Boulevard and North Spring Avenue.

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis has started a series of interview with CAM artists of past, present and future, here and around the world, asking how they’re getting along amid the coronavirus crisis. Photographer Liz Johnson Arthur provides her perspective and is using her time at home to look at pictures she’s already taken and to work on a sketchbook.“It’s very interesting to do that,” she told CAM. “This is not a time to do what I always do.” 

The museum is also sharing art activities at home, including this one from local artist Janie Stamm, who offers a three part embroidery tutorial

More info camstl.org

Sports