Contemporary Art Museum

The Contemporary Art Museum has started a series of interview with CAM artists of past, present and future, here and around the world, asking how they’re getting along amid the coronavirus crisis. Photographer Liz Johnson Arthur provides her perspective, and is using her time at home to look at pictures she’s already taken, and is working on a sketchbook.“It’s very interesting to do that,” she told CAM. “This is not a time to do what I always do.”

They’re also sharing art activities at home, including this one from local artist Janie Stamm, who offers a three part embroidery tutorial.

More info camstl.org

