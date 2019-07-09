Congratulations on being chosen as the BEST of Southwest Illinois! Feel free to download the winner's logos below to use in your marketing materials AFTER JULY 28 (when the winner results are published).
Please adhere to the following logo standards:
1. This logo can only be used on social media and in any print ad AFTER JULY 28 (when the winner results are published)
2. No altering the logo
3. Don’t colorize the logo in any way other than provided
4. Do consider the proportional size of the logo in relationship to layout (i. e., don’t size it aesthetically too large nor too small for any function)
5. Don’t skew logo dimensionally in any way