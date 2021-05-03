Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Robert Thomas

Watch Dylan, our Blues Junior Reporter, interview Robert Thomas about everything from goals to travel dreams!
"Hope you get to go to Disney World sometime!"— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 30, 2021
Dylan, the @stltoday Junior Reporter, talked hockey, chasing your dreams and travel destinations with Blues forward Robert Thomas. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/z6mGhh6lWM
Winners of the Post-Dispatch Junior Reporter contest get a head start at trying out what they want to be when they grow up! Four winners will show off their skills when they interview star St. Louis Blues players. The videos from these talented young interviewers will be posted on STLtoday.com and St. Louis Blues social feed.