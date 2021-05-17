 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Zach Sanford

Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Zach Sanford

Max, our final Blues Junior Reporter, wrapped up the series by talking to Zach Sanford about movies, superheroes and essential game prep!

Winners of the Post-Dispatch Junior Reporter contest were able to get a head start at trying out what they want to be when they grow up! Four winners this year showed off their skills when they interviewed star St. Louis Blues players. The videos from these talented young interviewers are posted on STLtoday.com and St. Louis Blues social feed.

Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Robert Thomas
Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Jordan Binnington
Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Oskar Sundqvist

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports