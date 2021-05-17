Watch our latest Blues Junior Reporter winner interview Zach Sanford

Max, our final Blues Junior Reporter, wrapped up the series by talking to Zach Sanford about movies, superheroes and essential game prep!
Max, the @stltoday Junior Reporter, chatted with Zach Sanford to find out his favorite movies and superheroes, and ask who the better reporter is: Max or Joey Vitale? #stlblues pic.twitter.com/StEGLqWOtx— x - St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 15, 2021
Winners of the Post-Dispatch Junior Reporter contest were able to get a head start at trying out what they want to be when they grow up! Four winners this year showed off their skills when they interviewed star St. Louis Blues players. The videos from these talented young interviewers are posted on STLtoday.com and St. Louis Blues social feed.